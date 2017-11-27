CRP Automotive Offers Rein Anti-Vibration Parts



CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, offers a line of Rein Automotive anti-vibration parts for a wide variety of popular applications on European makes and models from 1985 through to today. Vehicle coverage is offered for Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Dodge (Sprinter), Mercedes, Mini, Porsche, SAAB, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Joseph Hanson, Rein Automotive product manager, notes, “Because anti-vibration components are placed under such brutal stress during their service life, we understand how essential it is that our replacement parts are identical to the OE design and are of the highest possible quality. This includes our Rein Automotive Hydro-electric Engine Mounts, which are essential for the proper handling and stability of the 2006-2008 Audi A6 and the 2005-2011 A6 Quattro. Just like every component that carries the Rein Automotive brand, you can count on CRP for OE quality, precision fit, and outstanding performance from every anti-vibration part.”

The Rein Automotive genuine anti-vibration parts program includes bushings, drive shaft mounts, engine mounts, transmission mounts, spring pads, strut mounts, bump stops and vibration dampeners.

Easy Online Lookup

The Rein Automotive under car program features easy look up on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites, reinautomotive.com, or Show Me the Parts, showmetheparts.com/crp/.