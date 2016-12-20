Continental has combined two customer e-newsletters into a single new one, called “Aftermarket Dashboard,” designed to inform the company’s automotive and heavy-duty WDs and their customers about news that is important to the growth of their business and the aftermarket industry.

“The voice of the customer is the reason we combined two newsletters,” said Tom Lee, marketing manager, North American automotive aftermarket products. “Previously, we had separate e-newsletters for automotive and heavy-duty, and because of that we had two distribution lists. Now, we will combine the lists and eliminate any duplicate emails. The new name will also give it a fresh look.”

The Aftermarket Dashboard will focus on the automotive, heavy-duty and hydraulics aftermarket industries. The December issue will explain to readers the motivation behind the enhancements, including the new Aftermarket Dashboard name and the rollup of two e-newsletters into one monthly issue.

For additional information, contact Continental Customer Service at 800-869-0435.