Coats Introduces New Automotive Lift Line



Hennessy Industries Coats brand is offering a new comprehensive automotive lift line.

The new line ranges from commercial light- and medium-duty lifts, all the way to heavy-duty and mobile columns in more than 60 models.

The most popular lifts being offered are the 2n1 two-post, four-post alignment, scissor-service or alignment and an exclusive 10K double scissor. The two-post lifts are available from 9,000 lbs. to 18,000 lbs. Platform or four-post lifts are available in either service or alignment models. All lifts are tested to meet or exceed all ANSI/ALI ALCTV: 2011 standards by ALI.

In addition to the new lifts, an expansive line of lift accessories, featuring rolling jacks (6,000 lbs.-15,000 lbs.) and various 2-post truck adapters are now available.

For more information about Coats Lifts and other products, visit coatsgarage.com.