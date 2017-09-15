Champion Laboratories Introduces New Line Of Synthetic Oil Filters

Champion Laboratories Inc. has introduced Champ XL oil filters, specifically developed to maximize synthetic oil performance.

The company says today’s high-performance engines demand synthetic oil and require a filter developed to keep up with this recent evolution in oil technology. Champion also says its synthetic oil filters provide cutting-edge filtration technology, specifically engineered to help leverage the unique benefits of synthetic oil blends and extend engine life.

Available in 29 part numbers that provide synthetic oil filtration in vehicles ranging from 4-cylinder cars to super-duty pickups, Champ says, the XL line offers many modern benefits including:

High-efficiency synthetic blend media that filters out even the smallest particulate

High capacity to provide longer service intervals

Increased protection for today’s engines that run at higher operating temperatures

Champion Laboratories sales representatives will be available to answer questions and provide more details about Champ XL filters at AAPEX 2017, happening from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Champ’s customer service and support staff can be reached directly through the Champ mobile app (available in the Apple App and Google Play stores) or by calling 800-851-3641. For more information about Champ filters, visit champlabs.com/brands/champ.