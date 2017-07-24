Centric Parts Releases New Tactical Police Duty Brake Pads By StopTech



Centric Parts has released the latest addition to its award-winning range of brake friction ­TACTICAL Police Duty Brake Pads by StopTech with proprietary Mu500 Chemically Enhanced Friction Performance and Silent On Arrival noise abatement technology. These AMECA-approved brake pads have been specially engineered to provide superior and silent braking performance under the most extreme driving conditions experienced by officers in pursuit and patrol situations, says the company.

The engineers at StopTech have developed friction formulations that incorporate Silent On Arrival technology that help provide stealth when needed, while the blue Mu500 friction surface enhancement provides maximum bite from the very first stop, eliminating the need for an extended bed-in period, says the company.

TACTICAL Police Duty Brake Pads by StopTech are available for all current police pursuit/patrol vehicles: CHEVROLET Caprice, Impala and Tahoe; DODGE Charger; FORD Crown Victoria, Police Interceptor (Explorer) and Police Interceptor Sedan (Taurus).

For more information, call 800-758-3004, email Centric at [email protected] or visit centricparts.com and stoptech.com.