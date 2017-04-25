Centric Parts Releases New Chassis Program Guide

Centric Parts, a leading North American manufacturer and supplier of OE and aftermarket brake and chassis components, has released the Centric Parts Steering and Suspension Systems Guide. This 12-page guide details the features and benefits of the Centric Parts chassis program, covering major suspension and steering product groups: control arms, tie rods, ball joints, stabilizer bar links, idler and pitman arms and bushings.

“This new Steering and Suspension Guide is a remarkable tool,” said Charlie Kirkland, Centric Parts vice president of traditional aftermarket sales. “It provides distributors and technicians with an in-depth look at the features and benefits of our chassis program, highlighting Centric’s dedication to engineering and supplying an ‘OE by Design’ part.”

The Steering and Suspension Systems Guide also introduces a new slogan for Centric Parts: “OE by Design.” This new slogan builds upon Centric’s “Lab to Lift” philosophy, which details Centric’s extensive research and development efforts as well as the company’s attention to detail in manufacturing and materials; its application, program and product group coverage; and the company’s award-winning service and technical resources. Centric says the slogan emphasizes the great lengths the company goes through to ensure that all premium chassis components are built understanding OE designs and materials. Centric knows that replacing like-for-like components is the only way to restore true original vehicle performance and feel.

Also available is the Centric Parts Steering and Suspension Components Catalog, with detailed listings of all Centric Premium and C-Tek control arms; ball joints; tie rod ends and adjusting sleeves; idler and pitman arms; suspension bushings and bumpers; steering bushings; sway bar links and link kits; king pin sets; spring mounts, insulators, shackles; steering rack bellows; suspension links, arms, bars and brackets; center links and drag links; alignment kits, steering and suspension tools; and coil springs.