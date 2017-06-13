Centric Parts Releases 2018 StopTech Performance Brake Catalog

Centric Parts has released the 2018 StopTech High Performance Brake Systems Catalog. This expanded catalog features more than 14,000 new listings covering more than 200 makes and models of vehicles built through 2018. With more than 230 new pages, the 2018 catalog covers the entire StopTech product range including listings for the complete range of StopTech Axle Packs.

The 2018 Performance Catalog also includes StopTech Big Brake Kits, StopTech Sport Rotors, StopTech High Performance Brake Pads, StopTech High Performance Brake Fluid and StopTech Stainless Steel Brake Lines.

“The StopTech Performance Brake program is the most comprehensive, highest-performing line of brake upgrades in the market,” said Mark Cornwell, StopTech vice president sales and marketing. “We continue to innovate the most capable braking solutions largely through our involvement with racing. Everything we learn at the track drives our performance offerings, providing unique and exciting opportunities.”

The printed 2018 StopTech High Performance Brake Systems catalog is being made available to customers now. The Centric Parts and StopTech online catalog are fully updated and the data has already been released to e-catalog providers as well. All of the parts offered in the 2018 Performance Brake Systems catalog are available to order today.

All kits, as well as the complete line of StopTech braking systems and components are available through motorsports distributors and performance automotive aftermarket retailers today. For the complete listings of Centric’s full line of replacement brake and chassis parts, visit CentricParts.com.