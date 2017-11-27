Centric Parts Introduces StopTech GCX Disc Brake Rotors With Elemental Protection



Centric Parts has introduced a new line of StopTech GCX Disc Brake Rotors that are specially engineered to restore OE performance and provide superior protection from rust and corrosion, even in extremely harsh conditions. These innovative rotors feature a partial GEOMET coating on the friction surface. The Elemental Protection results in a 10 percent faster pad bed-in, while eliminating annoying corrosion rings. They also feature a full GEOMET coating on all non-mating surfaces, which inhibits rust formation and helps provide long-lasting corrosion resistance, said the company.

Centric Parts has designed the rotors with machined non-friction surfaces that not only match the OE part, but also ensure parallelism and eliminate pulsation while improving rotor balance. A double disc ground finish is used to help to eliminate lateral run-out and DTV (disk thickness variation) issues on the rotor.

StopTech GCX Disc Brake Rotors are designed to fit a wide variety of vehicle applications and provide coverage for both import and domestic passenger vehicles and light trucks. The line offers over 330 SKUs and covers over 80% of the vehicles on the road today.