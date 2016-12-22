AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

CEMB's Diagnostic Wheel Balancer Features Laser Pinpointing

The CEMB Diagnostic Wheel Balancer ER75TD is made especially for busy tire shops. This new series has the latest technology in wheel balancing: “Spotter” lasers that pinpoint the exact location of stick-on wheel weights. This is done with little or no chance of operator error when entering dimensions (major cause of check spin errors), says the company.

This balancer features full-time static on screen for a perfect balance; pneumatic locking for easy, quick and correct clamping; and radial runout sonar for wheel diagnostics. The automatic arm measures diameters up to 30″, automatic entry of the dimensions with width sonar 3D.

It comes fully assembled.

Features and benefits include:

Automatic Distance & Diameter Entry with Width Sonar (3D)
• Fully automatic Spotter Laser System for best correction possible
• Full-time accuracy with Static unbalance always displayed on screen
• Radial Runout Sonar for wheel diagnostic
• LED to light the workspace inside the rim
• New automatic arm to measure automatically diameters up to 30″
• Electromagnetic brake for easy weight placement
• Optional printer
• Available 110VAC or 220VAC
• Wide working space
• Optimization program for compensation of rim and tire unbalance
• One Button Split & Hidden Weight Program

For more information, click HERE.

 

