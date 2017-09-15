News/Car Care Month
Celebrate Fall Car Care Month In 5 Minutes Or Less

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

Fall Car Care Month in October is right around the corner and it’s not too soon to think about ways to leverage the Car Care Council’s national consumer education campaign to help drive business to your repair shop or parts store. Virtually any aftermarket organization can take part in just a few simple steps.

“Supporting Fall Car Care Month doesn’t have to take a lot of time,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “Five minutes is all it takes to remind your customers of the safety and economic benefits of auto care.”

The non-profit Car Care Council suggests five quick and easy ways to leverage Fall Car Care Month in under five minutes:

Repair shops and parts stores that can devote more time to leverage the benefits of Fall Car Care Month may consider offering free vehicle inspections or hosting a community car care event, checking components on customers’ vehicles that typically get overlooked, including tires, air filters, lubricants and fluids, belts and hoses, battery cables and lights.

“Offering free vehicle inspections and hosting community car care events are time well spent, giving you a chance to educate consumers on how much of their vehicle’s maintenance is going unchecked and helping to drive traffic to your business,” said White.

