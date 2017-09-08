CARDONE Challenges Auto Technicians To Show Off Their Skills



CARDONE Industries has issued a video challenge for automotive technicians to show off their installation skills. For the chance to win $5,000, CARDONE has invited all technicians, from professional automotive technicians to enthusiastic DIYers, to share an original video featuring the installation or service of an under-the-hood or under-the-car automotive part.

To enter the contest, videos must be submitted through videocontest.cardone.com. The contest runs from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1. There is no limit to the number of valid videos entrants can submit to the contest. Viewers and entrants are encouraged to vote, share, like, comment and tweet about their favorite videos to earn more points for that video and increase their chances of winning. The person who submits the entry with the most points at the end of the contest wins the $5,000 cash prize.

“There is an incredible wealth of knowledge out there among technicians and car enthusiasts,” said Joe End, CARDONE customer experience and tech services manager, “and we’re committed to creating opportunities for people to share their knowledge and experiences with others who share their passion for cars.”

CARDONE will announce the winner on Dec. 18 through the contest website and on cardone.com. The winner and other top-rated contestant videos also will be featured on CARDONE’s YouTube channel.

All entrants who submit a valid video entry as part of the contest also will be eligible to receive one entry in CARDONE’s Eco-friendly Hot Rod Giveaway.

The complete list of rules and entry requirements are available online here. Visit videocontest.cardone.com for more information about the contest or stop by CARDONE booth No. 3826 at AAPEX between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.