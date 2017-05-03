Brembo Launches ‘Brembo Brake Through Challenge’



Having previously been an official contingency sponsor for the NASCAR Pinty’s series since 2012, Brembo has shifted its gears to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series here in the U.S.

With this new contingency relationship, Brembo will be sponsoring the “Brembo Brake Through Challenge.” To promote the use of Brembo’s racing products, NASCAR and Brembo have chosen to award the competitor that progresses the furthest from their qualifying position to their finish position with a Brembo brake credit toward the purchase of Brembo racing components.

For the year-end award, the grand-prize winner will be the highest-placed driver who utilizes Brembo brakes most often during the season, based on NASCAR inspections at each race. The winner will receive a season-ending reward consisting of a credit toward Brembo parts.