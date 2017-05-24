Branick Introduces Digital Tire Inflator

Branick has introduced a new digital inflator — the Digital Airhead BK4 — to provide accurate inflation.

With an aluminum body and protective rubber bumper, the Digital Airhead BK4 is a compact inflator that can handle pressures from 0 to 250 psi. Every unit has certified accuracy of ± 2 psi or better and meets California’s CARB requirements so you can be sure the displayed pressure is what’s in the tire, Branick says.

The lighted LCD display can be set to psi, bar and kPa with last unit memory to retain the one you use most. The Digital Airhead BK4 also features an auto-shutoff to extend the life of the AAA batteries.

Only one hand is required for operation and both inflation and deflation can be done without leaving the valve stem. Together with the high flow design (18 cfm), it will save time on every inflation.

The Digital Airhead BK4 has guaranteed accuracy and comes with a calibration certificate to prove it, says the company.

