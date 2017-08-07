Brakelight (August 1952)

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

BRAKE & FRONT END, August 1952: The “Pull a Wheel!” campaign from the 1940s and 1950s played a critical role in stressing the complete inspection of brake systems. Most vehicles of this period had drum brakes. It was possible to see the thickness of friction material on the shoes through inspection holes, but it was impossible to inspect the condition of the entire shoe. Pulling a wheel on some of these applications could be labor intensive and involve adjusting the wheel bearing.