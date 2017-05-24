Brake Parts Inc Recognized By General Motors As A 2016 Supplier Of The Year Winner

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) was named a 2016 GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors (GM) during its 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held recently in Orlando, Florida.

GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the first time Brake Parts Inc has received the award.

“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, global purchasing and supply chain. “The companies we recognized not only have brought innovation, but they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve.”

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2015.

Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives and selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, indirect purchasing, customer care and aftersales and logistics.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

“At BPI, we view GM as our partner and are committed to their success, so we consider it a great honor to be recognized by GM for the second consecutive year,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO, Brake Parts Inc. “We are proud of our longstanding relationship and this award is a testament to the strength of our collaboration. We look forward to future opportunities.”