Bosch Expands Braking, Starter, Alternator And Fuel Pump Product Lines

Bosch added new parts coverage for vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Buick, Honda, Mazda, Ford and more in October. The new SKUs cover more than 145.36 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, offering OE fit, form and function for select vehicles needing replacement fuel pumps, starters, alternators or brake pads.

Bosch Brake Pads

Thirty-nine new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers extend coverage to more than 5.67 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2012-’16 Volkswagen Beetle, 2011-’17 Lexus CT200h, 2017 Toyota Corolla iM, 2014-’16 Nissan Rouge, 2014-’16 Mazda 3 and more. The new part numbers feature friction formulas specific to the application – semi-metallic, NAO or copper-free ceramic – and include synthetic lubricant and a hardware kit for all applications.

389 new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style, multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening characteristics. They’re designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value, Bosch says.

The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 134.2 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 1973-’75 Buick Apollo, 2010-’14 Ford Expedition, 2008-’10 Chevrolet Cobalt, 2005-’12 Nissan Pathfinder and more.

One new SKU has been added to the Bosch Severe Duty Disc Brake Pad product line, extending coverage to 49,000 late-model domestic vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Bosch Severe Duty Disc Brake Pads provide optimal all-around braking performance and use Advanced Aerospace Alloy Transfer Layer Technology in the friction formulas that have the best-in-class performance, quiet operation and provide long life, according to Bosch. The new SKUs offer coverage for vehicles including the 2014-’15 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2500 and 3500.

Bosch Alternators and Starters (Rotating Machines)

Ten new part numbers have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including seven SKUs for remanufactured starters and three SKUs for remanufactured alternators. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 2 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2013-’14 Mercedes-Benz C350 V6 Cyl. 3.5L, 2012-2015 Audi A6 L4 Cyl. 2.0L, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 Cyl. 5.3L, 2012-’13 Honda Odyssey V6 Cyl. 3.5L and more.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand, the company says. They are 100 percent performance-tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service.

Bosch Fuel Pumps

The Bosch gasoline systems group has added 15 new fuel pump SKUs, extending coverage to an additional 3 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. Bosch fuel pumps feature superior turbine design and offer OE form, fit and function.

Three new electric fuel pump SKUs cover models including the 2006-’11 Honda Civic, 2002-’07 Mitsubishi Lancer, and 2012-’15 Mercedes-Benz C250. Ten new fuel pump module assembly SKUs cover the 2010-’13 Mazda 3, 2010-’12 Audi A4, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and more. One new fuel pump hanger SKU covers the 2003-’04 Ford Expedition. One new level sensor SKU covers the 2014-’15 Mercedes-Benz E250 and 2011-’13 Mercedes-Benz E350.

All Bosch fuel pump part numbers active in the North America catalog are covered by a limited lifetime warranty. For more information about the Bosch limited lifetime fuel pump warranty, click here.

“Bosch is committed to providing technicians with the high-quality parts they need to satisfy their customers and complete their jobs,” said Thomas Winter, Robert Bosch LLC, vice president Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Each month, our product lines continue to expand and offer more coverage while providing OE fit, form and function.”