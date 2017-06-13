Bosch Expands Braking And Rotating Machine Product Lines



Bosch has added brake pad and alternator coverage for more than 1.7 million vehicles in operation in the month of June. Bosch says the new replacement parts offer OE fit, form and function for select vehicles from Acura, BMW, Ford, GM and more.

Bosch Brake Pads

Two new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line, extending coverage to more than 326,000 domestic and Asian vehicles in operation. These vehicles include the 2014-’16 Acura MDX, 2016 Honda Pilot, 2016 Fiat 500X and 2015-’17 Jeep Renegade.

The new part numbers feature friction formulas specific to the application – semi-metallic, NAO or copper-free ceramic – and include synthetic lubricant and a hardware kit for all applications.

Bosch Alternators (Rotating Machines)

Thirteen new SKUs have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including 12 part numbers for remanufactured alternators and one part number for a new alternator. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 1.4 million domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation, including the 2013-’16 Ford Fusion L4 2.0L, select 2007-’09 Buick Rainier, Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy and Isuzu Ascender L6 4.2L, 2004-’08 Suzuki Forenza L4 2.0L and 2008-’13 BMW M3 V8 4.0L.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand. They are 100 percent performance-tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service.

“Bosch is committed to expanding product lines every month in order to provide technicians with more quality options,” said Thomas Winter, Robert Bosch LLC, vice president – Automotive Aftermarket NA. “The entire Bosch product portfolio offers the OE-caliber replacement parts that our customers depend on.”