Bosch Expands Aftermarket Product Lines With 38 New Part Numbers



Robert Bosch LLC has announced the addition of 38 new SKUs in the month of February to its aftermarket product lines. Additions were made to the braking, rotating machine, steering, injector and oxygen sensor product lines.

Bosch QuietCast Disc Brake Pads

One new SKU has been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line, extending coverage for late-model domestic vehicles. The new Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad set SKU includes a hardware kit and covers over 710,000 vehicles in operation in the U.S. including the 2015-‘16 Chrysler 200 and 2014-‘16 Jeep Cherokee.

All Bosch premium QuietCast Disc Brake Pads feature friction formulas specific to the application – semi-metallic, NAO or copper-free ceramic – and include synthetic lubricant for all applications.

Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads



<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

Five new Bosch Blue Brake Pad set SKUs have been added, extending coverage for 1.1 million late-model domestic vehicles in operation in the U.S. The part numbers cover models including the 2015-‘16 Chrysler 200, 2014-‘16 Jeep Cherokee, 2015-‘16 Ford Transit 350 HD and more.

Bosch Rotating Machines

The Bosch Rotating Machines group has added 26 new SKUs for remanufactured alternators and starters, covering late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles that are coming out of their warranty periods and are prime candidates for service in the aftermarket. The new part numbers extend coverage to 6.2 million vehicles in operation in the U.S.

Twelve new SKUs for remanufactured starters are now available for models including the 2014-‘15 Hyundai Santa Fe L4 cyl. 2.0L, 2014-‘15 Kia Optima L4 cyl. 2.4L, 2010 Kia Forte Koup L4 cyl. 2.0L, and more. Fourteen new SKUs for remanufactured alternators cover vehicles including the 2014-2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V6 cyl. 4.3L, 2014-‘15 GMC Sierra 1500 V6 cyl. 4.3L, 2010-‘14 Ford F-150 V8 cyl. 6.2L, 2013-‘16 BMW 320i L4 cyl. 2.0L and more.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand. They are 100-percent performance-tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service.

Bosch Steering Racks

One new SKU for a remanufactured steering rack has been added to the Bosch product line. Bosch steering racks offer OE fit, form and function and are remanufactured using original components.

The new Bosch Steering Rack extends coverage to 37.8 million vehicles in operation including the 2003-‘09 Range Rover V8 4.4L.

Bosch Injectors

One new SKU for a Port Fuel Injector has been added to the Bosch injector line, extending coverage to 1.13 million vehicles in operation. All Bosch fuel injectors released to the aftermarket are OE fit, form and function and are produced to OE specifications.

Bosch Port Fuel Injectors have a robust design and are capable of using Ethanol fuel. The new Bosch injector is now available for models including the 2011-‘12 Chrysler Town & Country, 2011-‘12 Chrysler 200, 2011-‘12 Dodge Challenger, 2011-‘12 Jeep Grand Cherokee and more.

Bosch fuel injectors have a return rate of one part per million, making Bosch the industry benchmark, according to the company.

Bosch Premium Oxygen Sensors

Bosch has added four new part numbers to its line of premium oxygen sensors. These oxygen sensors expand coverage to an additional 484,000 vehicles in operation.

Bosch Premium Oxygen Sensors are designed to meet or exceed OE specifications, and the new SKUs extend coverage to vehicles including the 2011-‘12 Ford Escape, 2011-‘12 Ford Fusion, 2011 Mercury Milan, 2013-‘15 Nissan Sentra, and more

Bosch Premium Oxygen Sensors feature a double laser-welded stainless steel body that protects against contamination as well as pre-coated threads with anti-seize compound.

“With coverage being extended each month, Bosch is committed to providing technicians with parts that offer OE fit, form and function,” said Thomas Winter, Robert Bosch LLC, vice president Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Bosch product lines provide the coverage that technicians need to increase efficiencies in the shop and satisfy their customers.”

For more information on Bosch new product communication, visit boschautoparts.com/news/new-product-communication.