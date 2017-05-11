Bosch Expands Aftermarket Product Lines With 25 New Part Numbers



Robert Bosch LLC has announced the addition of 25 new SKUs in the month of May to its aftermarket product lineup. Additions were made to the braking, rotating machine and oxygen sensor product lines.

Bosch Brake Pads

Three new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line, extending coverage for late-model Asian and domestic vehicles. The new Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad set SKUs include a hardware kit. All Bosch premium QuietCast Disc Brake Pads feature friction formulas specific to the application – semi-metallic, NAO or copper-free ceramic – and include synthetic lubricant for all applications.

The new Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 1.7 million vehicles in operation, including the 2013-’16 Ford Fusion, 2015-’17 Lincoln MKC, 1999-2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty and more.

Six new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style, multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening characteristics. They’re designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value. Bosch Blue Brake Pads come towel-wrapped on select applications for added protection and value.

The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 1.4 million late-model Asian and domestic vehicles in operation, including the 2014-’16 Acura MDX, 2016 Honda Pilot, 2014-’16 Nissan Rogue and more.

Bosch Rotating Machines

The Bosch Rotating Machines group has added nine new SKUs for remanufactured alternators and starters, covering late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles that are coming out of their warranty periods and are prime candidates for service in the aftermarket. The new SKUs extend coverage to 840,000 vehicles in operation in the U.S.

Five new SKUs for remanufactured alternators are now available for models, including the 2009-’15 Mercedes-Benz G550 V8 Cyl. 5.5L, 2011-’13 BMW 550i V8 Cyl. 4.4L, 2009 Audi A4 Quattro V6 Cyl. 3.2L and more. Four new SKUs for remanufactured starters cover vehicles including the 2014-’15 Acura MDX V6 Cyl. 3.5L, 2012 Mercedes-Benz C350 V6 Cyl. 3.5L, 2010-’11 Hyundai Genesis V6 Cyl. 3.8L and more.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand. They are 100 percent performance tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service, Bosch says.

Bosch Oxygen Sensors

As the leading supplier and manufacturer of aftermarket oxygen sensors worldwide, Bosch has announced the addition of seven new SKUs to the oxygen sensor line. The new part numbers extend coverage to 1.3 million late-model domestic and Asian vehicles in operation.

Offering OE fit, form and function, the new premium OE-fit oxygen sensors are available for models including the 2011-’15 Hyundai Elantra, 2014-’15 Kia Forte Koup, 2010-’11 Cadillac CTS and more.

“Through the continuous expansion of our aftermarket product lines, Bosch offers the quality parts technicians need to do the job right the first time,” said Thomas Winter, Robert Bosch LLC, vice president Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Bosch offers OE form, fit and function, with coverage extending to include new applications each month.”

For more information on Bosch new product communication, click here.