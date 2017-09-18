BORLA Introduces Exhaust Systems For 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor



BORLA Performance Industries has announced its all-new Mid Sections and Tailpipes for the popular 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor with its 3.5L EcoBoost engine. Raptor owners can choose from two sound levels by specifying either BORLA patented S-Type or ATAK mufflers when ordering the exhaust.

Earlier this year, the “Sound of Power” engineers at BORLA spent months developing a specific exhaust solution for the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor. As with every BORLA exhaust system, the team fabricated numerous prototypes, experimenting with internal muffler construction and shape, pipe diameter and routing before they found the perfect solutions.

The new exhaust systems are made at the company’s manufacturing headquarters in Johnson City, TN. They include dual 3” diameter exhaust systems with an X-pipe in the Mid Section. The two mufflers used are asymmetric, so while they might look the same, each is internally different. This was the result of the intense test procedure BORLA carries out on every exhaust application. Furthermore, BORLA gives Raptor owners the option of how they wish to hear the EcoBoost V6 engine by offering its patented S-Type mufflers – with a deep, sporty sound – and ATAK mufflers – with a snarling, aggressive sound.



PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

• Engineered specifically for the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 3.5L EcoBoost

• Modular design means the BORLA Mid Section and Tailpipes can be fitted together, or they will fit to the stock Ford parts if you only want to fit the Mid Section or just the Tailpipes

• The BORLA Mid Section includes an X-pipe assembly and mufflers

• Raptor owners can choose from BORLA patented S-Type or ATAK mufflers to tune the sound level to their preference

• 3.0” diameter exhaust pipe and mufflers are manufactured from T-304 stainless steel

• The BORLA Mid Section systems fits to the OE tailpipes for owners who want a discreet appearance

• BORLA Tailpipes is a split assembly with two tips finished in a choice of carbon fiber or black chrome

• BORLA Tailpipes includes heat shields (as does the Ford exhaust) to protect the spare tire during hard driving

• High-quality engineering allows BORLA to offer its Million Mile Warranty

• All BORLA Raptor exhaust products guarantee no drone

• BORLA exhaust system will fit automatic or manual transmissions in 2- or 4-wheel drive configurations, and Extended Cab Short Bed or Crew Cab Short Bed models

The BORLA exhaust systems for the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor become the latest addition to the company’s extensive commitment to the truck market. This BORLA exhaust consists of two modular parts: a Mid Section and Tailpipes. They can be used together or will fit to the standard Ford factory exhaust parts. So if a Raptor owner wants to improve the cosmetic appearance, they can fit the Tailpipes only. Alternatively, they can increase power and improve the engine sound by fitting the BORLA Mid Section, but discreetly retain the Ford factory tailpipes.

The Tailpipes are designed to fit over the axle and are made from the same T-304 stainless steel as all other BORLA exhaust parts, guaranteeing incredible durability. The Tailpipes will improve the appearance thanks to a pair of tips than can be bought in either carbon fiber or black chrome.

BORLA has included heat shields on the Tailpipes. These were developed in cooperation with ECI in Australia. The company produces a proprietary composite sandwich material, which has been utilized to protect the spare tire from heat damage under extreme driving conditions.

While the BORLA Tailpipes for the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor offer a cosmetic upgrade, owners who want to enhance the sound and power of their vehicle without adding annoying drone should consider the BORLA Mid Section. Constructed from the same T-304 stainless steel and carrying a Million Mile Warranty, it includes an X-pipe to help ensure good gas flow and control sound levels. It can be specified with either BORLA patented S-Type mufflers or ATAK mufflers. The two options give Raptor owners the ability to choose between exhaust sound levels. Both are restrained at idle, guarantee no drone and offer a distinct improvement over the stock exhaust. It’s when the driver gets into the throttle that the exhaust comes alive, with the S-Type offering a deep, sporty sound compared to stock. The ATAK (Acoustically Tuned Applied Kinetics) mufflers provide a louder, more aggressive sound that will suit many Raptor owners.

As with the Tailpipes, the BORLA Mid Section is designed to easily configure with the stock Ford exhaust. This means it can be used with the stock tailpipes to allow owners to keep a stealthy appearance but enjoy the improved sound and performance.

The BORLA Mid Section and Tailpipes are designed for the 2017 MY Ford F-150 Raptor 3.5L EcoBoost with either automatic or manual transmission, in two- or four-wheel drive as well as Extend or Crew Cab with short cargo bed. Developed at the BORLA Research & Development facility in Oxnard, CA, the Mid Section with X-pipe and either S-Type or ATAK mufflers, can be purchased from the nationwide network of BORLA dealers for $1,176.99. The Tailpipes with either carbon fiber, chrome or black chrome tips can be purchased for $821.99 to $1246.99.

MID-PIPE WITH ATAK MUFFLERS:

2017 Ford Raptor 3.5L EcoBoost Mid Section – ATAK (Part # 60638)

MID-PIPE WITH S-TYPE MUFFLERS:

2017 Ford Raptor 3.5L EcoBoost Mid Section – S-Type (Part # 60637)

REAR SECTION WITH CARBON FIBER TIPS:

2017 Ford Raptor 3.5L EcoBoost Tailpipes – carbon fiber tips (Part # 60640CFBA)

REAR SECTION WITH BLACK CHROME TIPS:

2017 Ford Raptor 3.5L EcoBoost Tailpipes – black chrome tips (Part # 60640BC)

REAR SECTION WITH CHROME TIPS:

2017 Ford Raptor 3.5L EcoBoost Tailpipes – chrome tips (Part # 60640)

For more information, visit www.borla.com.