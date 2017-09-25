BILSTEIN Launches New Online Catalog Offering Enhanced Product Search And Functionality



thyssenkrupp BILSTEIN of America has launched its new e-catalog on cart.bilsteinus.com. Designed with the user experience firmly in mind, the website includes improved navigation and functionality throughout. In addition to an enhanced Year-Make-Model vehicle specific product lookup, customers can now search for custom, non-vehicle specific BILSTEIN products in the custom light truck, heavy-duty and motorhome, motorsports and off-road motorsports categories. To help users further navigate the product pages, custom attributes can be selected to search product by length, mount type, extended and collapsed measurements, chassis type and more.

Extensive product information is available to ensure customers find what they need and to help them understand BILSTEIN’s complete range of suspension products. Technical information, videos, 360-degree images and application data provide a detailed overview of BILSTEIN’s capabilities across a wide range of automotive segments, including OE replacement, tuning, light truck, off-road, heavy-duty, motorhome and motorsports. The website also offers enhanced part number search that supports OE interchange part numbers, competitor part numbers and partial searches to aid in finding precise results.

To further enhance the user experience, the fully responsive design will work on any internet-enabled mobile device and will automatically resize to the device’s native resolution. Users also can share product pages via email and across social media outlets, and add to their browser’s “Favorites Pages” to easily reference the information at a later time.

In addition to these updates, BILSTEIN dealers and distributors also will experience new features and functionality within the Dealer Portal. Once signed in, dealers can view inventory data for all warehouses, which will be updated frequently. The ordering process also has been streamlined and now provides complete shipment tracking information.

thyssenkrupp Bilstein of America’s new e-Catalog aims to provide a user-friendly platform where visitors can find the information they are looking for quickly and efficiently, allowing them to minimize their time spent on the website and maximize their product understanding so that they can find the perfect product to match their needs. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new e-Catalog at cart.bilsteinus.com to learn more about BILSTEIN’s complete line of product offerings.