Bestop Premium Accessories Group Launches $1M ‘If Casey Wins, You Could Win’ Challenge



Bestop Premium Accessories Group, a provider of premier auto accessories, has announced a new promotion that gives off-road racing fans and enthusiasts a chance to celebrate. The promotion features off-road racing icon Casey Currie as he competes in the 2017 SCORE Baja 1000 beginning on Nov. 14. If Casey takes the overall win at the Baja 1000, promotion entrants will have a chance to win $1 million; Casey’s personal customized Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited, or one of 10 $5,000 product packages featuring the most innovative products from Bestop, Baja Designs, Tuffy Security Products or Currie Enterprises.

In the event that Casey Currie does not win, fans still have reason to celebrate: 20 lucky entrants will each win their choice of the newest premium performance product from the aforementioned brands (retail value of $2,000).

The promotion features the launch of several new Jeep accessory products from the newly-formed Bestop Premium Accessories Group.

“If I get the fastest time and win at Baja, it will be the highpoint of my career,” said Currie, who is riding a hot streak after taking the Maxxis Ultra4 Europe King of Portugal in September. “I love that this promotion gives many others a chance to share the excitement. With so many fans rooting for me, I will be pulling out all the stops!”

“With ‘Casey Wins, You Could Win’, fans have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take home a million-dollar cash prize,” said John Larson, Bestop Premium Accessory Group CEO. “We are proud to partner with Casey to deliver a unique promotion that puts the fans in the middle of the excitement.”

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

To enter for a chance to win, fans go to Bestop.com/WinAMillion. There, they watch a short video highlighting the latest industry-leading products from Bestop and complete an entry form. No purchase is necessary.

Every fan entering the promotion will also receive a limited-time $50 rebate coupon that they can redeem for any purchase of Bestop, Baja Designs or Tuff Security Products totaling more than $299.