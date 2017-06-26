Bendix Brakes Announces Enhanced Stop By Bendix Automotive Brake Product Line



MAT Holdings Inc. has announced the launch of the enhanced Bendix brand Stop by Bendix product line, which offers complete all-makes, all-models automotive brake product coverage. Stop by Bendix automotive brake products are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed OEM specifications.

The enhanced Stop by Bendix product line doubles the coverage of the previous product line to offer coverage for all makes and models of passenger cars and light-duty trucks. The product line features an improved shim design, offering quieter performance, as well as the signature Bendix blue burnishing stripe. This stripe acts as a lubricant during the brake products’ break-in period, ensuring noise-free performance.

Stop by Bendix products feature proprietary friction formulations and multi-layer brake shims that deliver smooth, reliable and quiet performance, and meet or exceed the performance of the vehicle’s original brake products, according to the company. Bendix says the enhanced product line was developed to address the consumer’s specific needs for high-quality, high-performance brake products designed specifically for their vehicle at competitive price points.

For more information about the Stop by Bendix line of automotive brake products, click here.