Bartec USA Announces Loaner Tool Program

The Bartec USA family wishes to extend its thoughts and prayers to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent devastation it has caused. The company would like to help its business partners that have had their lives and businesses turned upside down by the heartbreaking events in Texas and Louisiana by offering a TPMS loaner tool program for its affected customers.

As the cleanup efforts get underway, Bartec recognizes that it may take some time to assess the damage and replace affected equipment and inventory. To help the restoration process along, any current Bartec tool users that have a damaged or lost TPMS tool can get free use of a loaner TPMS tool. Simply contact the Bartec customer service department at 855-684-8767.

Bartec USA realizes that as its customers sort out the things in their personal lives as well in their businesses, a piece of equipment is the last thing on their minds. According to Scot Holloway, Bartec CEO, “Our aim is to help in some way, and for our customers to have one less thing to worry about. Each and every member of the Bartec USA team is praying for the safety of those affected, and is hopeful for a quick recovery.”

For identification purposes, have the current tool serial number and account name ready. The Bartec Customer Service Associate will start the RMA process for the repair of any damaged units. If your current TPMS Tool is lost, beyond repair or destroyed, simply request a free loaner tool to use while sorting out the way forward. Bartec will ship the loaner tools to the company’s customer partners at no charge to them. Interested parties also may contact a Bartec tool distributor as many of them will have loaner tools already in their warehouses.