Bartec Announces Its Latest Software Update For TPMS Tools

Bartec USA announces the release of its most recent tool software update. Available to current subscribers at tools.bartecusa.com, Release 55 can now be downloaded to a technician’s respective Bartec TPMS Tool.

As always, this newest version of software is packed with features and coverages that only Bartec can offer, says the company. The available features depend on which Bartec tool you have and are clearly defined in the software release bulletins found by clicking the Tech Support icon found in TPMS Desktop.

“Bartec continues to lead the industry with cool new features,” says to CEO Scot Holloway. “For example, if you own a Tech400Pro and have it connected to the internet, this latest release will automatically download! How cool is that, not having to log in or connect to a PC, but rather have it happen on its own?”

In addition to more OBD relearns, Release 55 adds more programmable sensor coverage, model year 2017 vehicles and more placard adjusting coverage.

For a complete breakdown and explanation of all new features included in software release 55 and which tools are covered, simply click on the Tech Support icon in your tool’s TPMS Desktop and click on TSBs. There you will find the software release bulletins as well as other TPMS support information.

Visit bartecusa.com or call the Bartec sales office toll free at 855-877-9732 for additional information.