Automotive Parts Associates Donates $5,000 To Texas Hurricane Victims



In the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in Texas, Automotive Parts Associates Inc. (APA) has donated $5,000 to the American Red Cross to help flood victims.

The APA board of directors agreed that supporting those who lost so much is the right thing to do.

“We have all seen the news and heard the stories coming out of Texas, so we agreed to donate to the Red Cross, which has an excellent track record of providing humanitarian aid throughout the United States and the world,” said Douglas Squires, chairman of the board, Automotive Parts Associates.

“Now, as the Caribbean, Florida and the East Coast braces for Hurricane Irma, our thoughts go out to everyone in the area and [we] encourage everyone in the aftermarket to reach out to one another to help where we can,” said Rob Jacobs, vice chairman of the board, Automotive Parts Associates.