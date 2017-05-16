Autologic Diagnostics Introduces AssistConnect



Autologic Diagnostics, a global provider of the first cloud-based, vehicle-connected aftermarket automotive diagnostic solution, announced it has released its newest solution, AssistConnect.

AssistConnect is a centralized web-based system that provides automotive repair shops and technicians direct access to the latest approved, licensed vehicle manufacturer data immediately via Autologic’s secure cloud server. Customers are able to access the cloud server through their AssistPlus scan tool device.

Autologic says AssistConnect is the one of the only services that provides instantaneous access to multiple vehicle manufacturers’ licensed data without requiring multiple downloads. With AssistConnect, there is no longer a need to perform software or data updates or upgrades. Since AssistConnect is cloud-based, Autologic automatically manages the update process so that customers are always assured they have the most up-to-date data with this service, the company says.

In addition, connecting to the cloud provides direct connection to the Autologic Fault2Fix team of nearly 100 master technicians. Similar to all other Autologic solutions, users of AssistConnect gain direct access to the company’s award-winning Fault2Fix team of master technicians via a dedicated live support website, mobile app or phone line.

AssistConnect uses Autologic’s Communication Interface (ACI), allowing customers to connect the vehicles on which they are working directly to Autologic’s cloud solution. Data is stored in the centralized Autologic Dynamic eXchange (ADX) database, which provides instantaneous, multi-user access to services and solutions that can be shared in real time. The company says this dynamically enables the movement of work across teams as well as easy management of myriad resources in the workshop repair realm. Once the virtual, dealer-trained master technician expertise from Autologic is accessed and applied to repairs as needed, the shop can fix vehicles properly and efficiently.

AssistConnect is launching initially through a license agreement with Volvo in North America and Europe. View the specific list of data availability by country through AssistConnect here.

AssistConnect also draws on an extensive online knowledge base of step-by-step guides to diagnosing and repairing vehicles that has been written by technicians, for technicians – and puts this detail directly into the hands of repair shops and technicians while they are working on vehicles, the company says.

In addition, Autologic announced that current customers using its AssistPlus (device) will have an opportunity to experience AssistConnect on a complimentary trial basis for 30 days. Current AssistPlus customers can inquire here.

“AssistConnect is yet another powerful way Autologic demonstrates its capabilities in bringing a complete fault-to-fix solution to the global marketplace. We are once again staying ahead with our advancements by further leveraging the benefits of the cloud to streamline automotive diagnostics and repairs cost-effectively, through our newest solution,” said Jeremy Fry, Autologic CEO.

A video demonstrating the new AssistConnect system can be viewed by clicking here.