Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announces The Perfect Stop Powersports Summer Giveaway Sweepstakes Winners



As a perfect end to summer, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper gave away more prizes than ever before in its annual Perfect Stop Perfect Summer Powersports Giveaway sweepstakes. Six grand prize winners were presented with the powersports vehicle of their choice, and a total of $25,000 has been given away in VISA gift cards to an additional 150 winners.

“Eastern is always running cool sweepstakes,” said Jason Conway of Galloway Auto & Tire Center, customer of Eastern AutoParts Warehouse, Bumper to Bumper member, and grand prize winner of a new 2017 Slingshot. “I never imagined I would be the winner of such an awesome prize. I still can’t believe I won!”

Each of the six grand prize winners had their choice of any road, trail or water powersports vehicle valued up to $15,000. This is double the amount of grand prize winners in comparison to this promotion last year.

The excitement continued as $25,000 was given away in the form of a VISA gift card ranging from $100 to $500 to an additional 150 winners.

“We are so thrilled to have a grand-prize winner,” said Shane Norman, vice president of sales and Marketing at Eastern Auto Parts Warehouse. “This sweepstakes was a great way to promote our Perfect Stop brand and reward our valued customers.”

During the months of June and July, all professional technicians in the United States and Canada received one entry for every Perfect Stop product purchase, including brake pads, rotors, calipers and cleaners for a chance to be a Perfect Stop Perfect Summer Powersports Giveaway winner. MyPlace4Parts users were automatically entered with each Perfect Stop purchase.

The Perfect Stop Perfect Summer Powersports Giveaway is a yearly sweepstakes sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

For the list of sweepstakes winners and details, visit perfectstopsummerpromo.com.