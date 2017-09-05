Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce A New Technician Of The Year Program

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper recently launched the 2018 Technician of the Year to award top technicians for their discipline to uphold superior automotive skills and industry knowledge. This new training program is exclusively for Certified Service Center technicians.

“We created this program to encourage and support technicians at every level,” Shane Norman, vice president of sales and marketing at Eastern Auto Parts Warehouse. “We wanted our professional technicians to feel the personal pride that comes from achieving their training and certification goals, and to experience the rewards and recognition that comes from being the very best in the industry.”

Technicians who qualify will be sent to the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Phoenix for two full throttle days of driving and live training. On site, technician finalists will be tested to determine the 2018 Auto Value Technician of the Year and the 2018 Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year.

The two grand-prize winners will receive a four-day, three-night trip to Las Vegas, including travel, meals, receptions and VIP access to AAPEX and SEMA, along with a $2,500 cash prize. While there, the two winners also will be honored on stage at the 2018 Aftermarket Jackpot Convention hosted by the Alliance.

The winners will also be sent to the ASE Technician of the Year Awards Ceremony in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“We value training and want to reward the best technicians in our customers’ shops for keeping current with their certifications and automotive knowledge, along with striving to excel further. We sincerely hope they are excited by the possibility of being named the 2018 Technician of the Year,” said Elizabeth Estes, corporate training director at Parts Warehouse Inc.

To qualify to be a finalist for this training trip, technicians must attend and show proof of completion of six hours of live training and 10 vendor partner classes, as well as provide their ASE report of test results for this testing period. The testing period is based on the ASE testing schedule from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

For more information, contact a local Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper representative.