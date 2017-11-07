Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Select 2nd Round Winners In Kentucky Horsepower Corvette Giveaway

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper just selected their next eight grand prize winners and 80 ancillary gift card winners from the second drawing in the Kentucky Horsepower Corvette Giveaway. There is less than a month to receive an entry into this promotion.

Grand-prize winners will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, in the spring of 2018 for four days of fun, watching live thoroughbred racing and touring the track at the National Corvette Museum, along with the chance to be one of the three lucky winners to drive home in a brand new Corvette and receive $25,000.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper also are giving away a total of $45,000 in gift cards, ranging from $100 to $500, to 240 other lucky ancillary winners.

The Kentucky Horsepower Corvette Giveaway is open to professional technicians with each qualifying invoice until Nov. 30. The final drawing is Dec. 15.

For the official rules, visit khpcorvettegiveaway.com.