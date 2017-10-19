Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper’s Road Warrior Weekend Crosses The Finish Line



Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Road Warrior Weekend promotional trip winners completed their final laps last week at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Phoenix.

“We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and hope to win again for another event,” said Fred and Nancy Kneble, Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center shop owners of Kneble’s Auto Service Center in Mays Landing, New Jersey, customers of Eastern Warehouse Distributors, and Road Warrior Weekend grand-prize trip winners. “With Bumper to Bumper we always feel like VIPs.”

The four-day, three-night trip was loaded with back-to-back, high-octane activities.

On Thursday, 50 guests flew in from all over North America and Canada, and were greeted with a private welcome reception at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino.

Attendees geared up on Friday for their first day on the track at the legendary Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving. This was followed by a visit to the Rawhide western town where winners kicked back in the “Old West” with quick draw competitions, lasso lessons, bow and arrow target shooting, a live action theater, old time photos and a special cowboy dinner sponsored by the Gates Corp.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

Saturday was a second full day on the Bondurant track and included hot laps with professional drivers. The day concluded with a farewell dinner and awards ceremony.

“We appreciate Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper giving us the opportunity to sponsor dinner during the Road Warrior Weekend,” said Todd Hack, vice president of the automotive aftermarket at Gates Corp. “This was a fantastic trip with great people.”

A total of $25,000 also has been given away in $500 VISA gift cards to an additional 50 lucky technician winners.

The Road Warrior Weekend technician promotion ran from March 1 to April 30. The lucky grand-prize winners received an entry into the sweepstakes with each $150 order of products from a select group of sponsors. There were more than 120,000 entries during the promotional period.

For a full list of the winners and sponsors visit roadwarriorweekend.com/index.php.