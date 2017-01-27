Auto Care Association To Host D.C. Legislative Summit On Oct. 3-4

The Auto Care Association will host the 2017 Auto Care Legislative Summit on Oct. 3-4, in Washington, D.C., featuring Bob Woodward, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Washington Post associate editor, as a keynote speaker.

Woodward, a journalistic icon who gained international attention when he and Carl Bernstein broke the news about the Watergate scandal, will pull back the curtain on Washington with surprising, shocking and fascinating stories and unique insight about what’s really going on in the halls of power.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the most pressing issues facing the auto care industry and participate in pre-scheduled meetings with key policymakers on Capitol Hill.

“While there are other fly-ins and legislative summits in the nation’s capital, the Auto Care Legislative Summit is the only summit that is exclusively focused on the specific issues and business of the independent auto care industry,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Strong participation in the summit will help to promote the economic and political importance of the auto care industry to legislators, many of them new, on Capitol Hill.”

Online registration, as well as a draft agenda, are available at autocare.org/summit.

The Auto Care Legislative Summit will take place at the Washington Court Hotel, 525 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001.

The cost for Auto Care Association members is $295 and $595 for non-members.

