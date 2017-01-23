News/Auto Care Association
Auto Care Association Launches New Advocacy Website

The Auto Care Association has launched autocareadvocacy.org, a new website for auto care professionals to get more involved in the public policy process. Two key elements of the association’s government affairs operation – grassroots advocacy and the Auto Care Political Action Committee (ACPAC) – will now be hosted on this website, with multiple tools and resources dedicated to each component.

The association says this new advocacy platform provides a “one-stop-shop” for auto care professionals and their customers to contact legislators via email, phone or social media to express their views on issues that impact the auto care industry. Members also will find additional resources on how to host a legislator site visit or get more information about ACPAC, the only PAC focused exclusively on the auto care industry, according to the association.

“Sending a message to your legislator or participating in the industry’s political action committee, ACPAC, are now easier than ever,” said Aaron Lowe, senior vice president, regulatory and government affairs, Auto Care Association. “Getting our members engaged in our lobbying efforts is a top priority and we believe that this new tool will provide them with an easier, more efficient way to take action.”

For more information, visit autocareadvocacy.org.

