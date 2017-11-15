News
ago

Auto Care Association Hosts Upcoming Webinar On Customer Experience Improvement

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Technician.Academy Announces 2nd 'In The Pits' Contest

TPMS Tool Updates From OTC Include Expanded Coverage For 2017 Model Year Vehicles

Bosch Expands Coverage To More Than 48.8M Vehicles In November

NASTF Names Donny Seyfer To Executive Officer Role

Auto Care Association Hosts Upcoming Webinar On Customer Experience Improvement

Federated Facebook Contest Features 1965 Shelby Cobra Diecast

Hunter's Revolution Tire Changer's WalkAway Capability Reduces Tire Changing And Balancing Times

NASCAR Driver Julia Landauer Teams Up With TechForce

Tech Tip: Land Rover Squeal From High-Performance Brake System

Big Machine Records Partners With Advance Auto Parts For The Courtney Force Funny Car At Auto Club NHRA Finals

The Auto Care Association will host a new webinar  at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 1, discussing the topic of mystery shopping and the benefits it can bring to businesses across the auto care supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and repair shops.

The hour-long webinar will be presented by Carl Philips, vice president, sales and marketing, Mystery Shopper Services, a division of Business Evaluation Services. Mystery Shopper Services is a proven leader in guest service management and service culture development, with 60 years of combined experience in the mystery shopping industry and more than 1 million experienced mystery shoppers deployed through its international service platform.

With the rise in older light vehicles currently on the road, combined with the increase in customers searching the terms “auto repair” online, there exists a unique opportunity for businesses in the auto care industry to improve their sales, customer experience and customer loyalty by exploring the invaluable insights provided through mystery shopping research, says the association. The webinar will be particularly valuable for individuals specializing in sales, marketing, brand, product, category management, pricing and modular teams.

The webinar is hosted by the Auto Care Association category management committee. The series of webinars presented by the committee are designed to inform and educate industry stakeholders on products and services that can benefit their businesses. There is no fee to attend, but interested attendees are required to register due to limited availability and competitive concerns. All registrants will receive a complimentary recording of the webinar after it has concluded.

Apply to register for the webinar here.

Show Full Article