Autel Announces New Professional Scan Tool

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

Autel has announced the release of the Autel MaxiCHECK MX808 all service tool. The device features a combination of the full systems diagnostics from the MD802 and the advanced service features from the MaxiCHECK Pro, with the included benefits of faster and more powerful android based software navigation in a 7-inch tablet tool.

The company says this newest addition to the Autel service tool line features the same hardware as the TS608 without the wireless TPMS functions.

