Autel Offers MaxiSys MS906TS Diagnostic Tool

The MaxiSys MS906TS from Autel combines advanced diagnostics and complete TPMS functionality. The wireless Bluetooth MaxiVCI provides quick and responsive mobile scanning.

From activation to programming replacement sensors and executing OBD II assisted and full-OBD II relearns, the MS906TS is a bi-directional scan tool for busy all-service technicians. The AutoVIN feature will quickly ID the vehicle. Then, the AutoSCAN feature provides a single-screen complete list display of all available modules in all systems, with detailed fault codes to accurately diagnose the needed repair. You can then review detailed repair instructions to complete your repairs easily.

