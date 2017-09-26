News
ago

Autel Issues New TPMS Updates For TS508, TS608

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

MAHLE Service Solutions Introduces FluidPRO ATX180

Liquid Wrench Introduces LED-Powered Pro Penetrant And Lubricant With FlashSight Technology

Autel Issues New TPMS Updates For TS508, TS608

Check Out The September Issue Of Brake & Front End Magazine

BILSTEIN Launches New Online Catalog Offering Enhanced Product Search And Functionality

Corrosion Science: Bang, Burn Or Spray

Mitchell 1 Announces The Return Of The 'Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes'

Check Out The August Issue Of Brake & Front End Magazine

Mueller-Kueps Introduces Wrench Extender

Lisle Offers Flexible Light Holder


Autel has released two new TPMS updates for the TS508 and the TS608.

The new releases include widened MX-Sensor vehicle coverage to include: Audi, Bentley, BMW, Infiniti, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Lexus and Toyota. OBD functionality for Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Pontiac, Renault, Saturn and VW has also been added.


The new update also supports a widened psi placard value reset vehicle coverage with improved tire pressure warnings and relearn procedures.

Visit Autel’s website to download at maxitpms.com.

Show Full Article