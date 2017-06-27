News
Autel Announces Update For TS608 TPMS Diagnostic Tool

Autel announced a June update for its TS608 diagnostic tool. The update includes wider vehicle coverage, TPMS status and complete health check, and on-tool TPMS training.

The update includes new 2017 vehicle support for the following models:

  • Aston Martin DBII
  • BMW 1 Series/5 Series/M2
  • Chevrolet Corvette Grand
  • Ford E-Series/F-Series
  • Jaguar F-Type/XF
  • KIA Niro
  • Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  • Mercedes A Class/AMG
  • Toyota GT86/iA/Vios
  • VW Magotan

The company has also added OBD functionality for Bentley, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Jeep, KIA and Porsche.

There is improved TPMS diagnostic function for Volvo vehicles, and complete coverage of the psi placard value reset for GM and Ford vehicles.

For more information, click HERE.

