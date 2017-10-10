ATEQ Video: How To Perform A Stationary Procedure With TPMS Tools

ATEQ TPMS Tools releases new TPMS educational video on how to perform a stationary TPMS relearn procedure on a 2011 Ford Fusion. The video uses the ATEQ VT56 TPMS tool to reset the TPMS system.

A stationary (sometimes called manual) relearn procedure allows new TPMS sensor IDs to be transferred to the vehicle’s ECU without driving a vehicle. This type of relearn procedure requires a TPMS activation tool to trigger the sensors when the vehicle is in learn mode either by using a TPMS diagnostic tool or diagnostic scan tool. The vehicle then uses an RF signal to communicate with the vehicle’s ECU to establish which sensor is in which specific location.

The VT56 TPMS tool displays the step-by-step information on how to communicate the TPMS sensor information to the vehicle’s ECU. Once the steps are performed with the VT56, the ECU will recognize the sensor ID’s.