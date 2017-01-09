News/Automotive Service Association (ASA)
ago

ASA Announces Dates, Location For 2017 Annual Business Meeting

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

VIDEO: Brake Pads And Hardware

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Named A 2017 Future 50 Award Winner

ACDelco Adds More Than 850 New SKUs To Chassis Lineup

ASA Announces Dates, Location For 2017 Annual Business Meeting

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names Centric 'Outstanding Shipper'

Ford Tech Tip: 9.75 Traction-Lok Rear Axle Chatter Or Shudder On Slow Turns When Cold

VIDEO: Alignment Kits And Net Build Vehicles

Philips 'Change In Pairs' Lighting Campaign Helps Promote Better Visibility, Improves Driver Safety

CEMB's Diagnostic Wheel Balancer Features Laser Pinpointing

ALI's 2017 Vehicle Lifting Points Guide Now Available

asa500The Automotive Service Association (ASA) will hold its next annual business meeting April 24-26 at the Magnolia Hotel in Denver. The event will kick off with a welcome reception at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

All ASA members are invited to attend an open board meeting from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, where there will be a swearing-in ceremony of the board of directors for 2017-‘18. Prior to the open board meeting, there will be a luncheon for all attendees. Following the open board meeting, there will be an invitation-only recognition dinner.

On Wednesday morning, April 26, the Mechanical and Collision Operations Committees, as well as the Automotive Management Institute’s (AMi) board of directors, will conduct their meetings. A group event will be planned for the afternoon of April 26.

The attendee registration fee for the ASA Annual Business Meeting is $99.95, which includes the Monday night reception and Tuesday luncheon. Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of each attendee.

More details, including online registration, will be coming soon. Visit ASAshop.org/annualmeeting for general info on the event.

Show Full Article