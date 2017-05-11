Arnott Introduces Remanufactured Rear Air Struts For The 2002-’09 Audi A8 With Normal And Sport Suspension
Arnott Air Suspension Products now offers remanufactured right rear and left rear air struts for the 2002-‘09 Audi A8 (D3, TYP 4E) with normal and sport suspension.
The struts feature an Arnott-engineered air spring bladder custom-designed to eliminate the OE reservoir. Remanufactured in the U.S., each strut is thoroughly tested, cleaned, repainted and then rebuilt with new, heavy-duty crimping rings, new long-lasting O-Rings, new connector valve, new bumpstop and new dust cover, according to Arnott.
Arnott’s All-New Rear Air Struts for the Audi A8 feature an Arnott-engineered, custom-valved new shock. The four Arnott Part Numbers comprising the right rear and left rear aftermarket Audi A8 air struts – with normal and sport suspension – include:
AS-2958: Remanufactured Right Rear Air Strut with Normal Suspension
Replaces OE Part Numbers:
- 4E4616002A
- 4E4616002
- 4E0616002N
- 4E0616002E
- 4E0616002D
- 4E0616002M
- 4E0616002Q
AS-2959: Remanufactured Left Rear Air Strut with Normal Suspension
Replaces OE Part Numbers:
- 4E4616001A
- 4E4616001
- 4E0616001N
- 4E0616001E
- 4E0616001K
- 4E0616001G
- 4E0616001D
- 4E0616001M
- 4E0616001Q
AS-2965: Remanufactured Right Rear Air Strut with Sport Suspension
Replaces OE Part Numbers:
- 4E0616002P
- 4E0616002F
- 4E0616002H
- 4E0616002A
- 4E0616002L
AS-2966: Remanufactured Left Rear Air Strut with Sport Suspension
Replaces OE Part Numbers:
- 4E0616001P
- 4E0616001F
- 4E0616001H
- 4E0616001A
- 4E0616001L
The remanufactured air struts retail for $719.46 each plus a $100 core deposit on each. Arnott backs each strut with the company’s limited lifetime warranty.
The full range of Arnott Air Suspension aftermarket solutions for Audi can be reviewed here.