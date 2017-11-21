Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Struts For The Land Rover And Range Rover Sport
Arnott Air Suspension Products, a provider of aftermarket air suspension parts and accessories, has introduced completely new, not remanufactured, air struts for the rear of the 2005-’14 Land Rover LR3, LR4 and Range Rover Sport as well as the 2010-’13 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged.
The Arnott air struts – AS-2534 and AS-2762 – feature Arnott’s exclusive design including a new custom-made and tuned twin-tube shock absorber assembled with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by ContiTech. The strut assemblies also feature heavy-duty crimping rings, new seals, a new air fitting and a new dust cover.
AS-2534, for the ’05-’14 Land Rover LR3, LR4 and Range Rover Sport, replaces OE part numbers:
- LR041110
- LR038096
- LR016418
- RPD501100
- RPD501020
- LR032650
AS-2534 retails for $499 and is backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.
AS-2762, for the 2010-’13 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged, replaces OE part numbers:
Right:
- 4Z7513032
- 4Z7513032A
Left:
- 4Z7513031
- 4Z7513031A
AS-2762 retails for $799 and is backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.