Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Struts For The Land Rover And Range Rover Sport

Arnott Air Suspension Products, a provider of aftermarket air suspension parts and accessories, has introduced completely new, not remanufactured, air struts for the rear of the 2005-’14 Land Rover LR3, LR4 and Range Rover Sport as well as the 2010-’13 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged.

The Arnott air struts – AS-2534 and AS-2762 – feature Arnott’s exclusive design including a new custom-made and tuned twin-tube shock absorber assembled with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by ContiTech. The strut assemblies also feature heavy-duty crimping rings, new seals, a new air fitting and a new dust cover.

AS-2534, for the ’05-’14 Land Rover LR3, LR4 and Range Rover Sport, replaces OE part numbers:

  • LR041110
  • LR038096
  • LR016418
  • RPD501100
  • RPD501020
  • LR032650

AS-2534 retails for $499 and is backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.

AS-2762, for the 2010-’13 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged, replaces OE part numbers:

Right:

  • 4Z7513032
  • 4Z7513032A

Left:

  • 4Z7513031
  • 4Z7513031A

AS-2762 retails for $799 and is backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.

