Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Spring For The 2004-’13 V-Class Mercedes-Benz

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced a new, not remanufactured, aftermarket rear air spring for the 2004-’13 Mercedes-Benz V-Class (W639 Chassis).

The air spring – A-2801 – fits either the left or right rear of the Viano, Valente (Australia) and V-Class (Japan) and replaces OE part numbers:

  • 6393280101
  • 6393280201
  • 6393280301

The Arnott spring is assembled in the U.S. with a multi-ply ContiTech air sleeve, heavy-duty crimping rings and features a high-impact resin upper mount and lower piston along with a new airline fitting for a fast installation.

A-2801 retails for $129 and is backed by Arnott’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. It comes pre-assembled for a fast installation.

