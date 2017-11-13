Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Spring For The 2011-’16 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Arnott Air Suspension Products – a leader in aftermarket air suspension parts and accessories – has introduced a new aftermarket air spring for the right or left rear of the 2011-’16 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
A-3010 features a multi-ply Continental ContiTech bladder and replaces OEM part numbers:
- 68258355AA
- 68258355AB
- 68029912AE
- 68029912AC
- 68029912AD
- 68029911AB
A-3010 retails for $229 and comes complete with high-impact resin top and bottom mounts, new heavy-duty crimping rings and a new 6mm airline fitting. Arnott backs this new air spring with its exclusive limited lifetime warranty.