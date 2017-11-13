News/Arnott Air Suspension Products
Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Spring For The 2011-’16 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

Arnott Air Suspension Products – a leader in aftermarket air suspension parts and accessories – has introduced a new aftermarket air spring for the right or left rear of the 2011-’16 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A-3010 features a multi-ply Continental ContiTech bladder and replaces OEM part numbers:

  • 68258355AA
  • 68258355AB
  • 68029912AE
  • 68029912AC
  • 68029912AD
  • 68029911AB

A-3010 retails for $229 and comes complete with high-impact resin top and bottom mounts, new heavy-duty crimping rings and a new 6mm airline fitting. Arnott backs this new air spring with its exclusive limited lifetime warranty.

