Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Spring For The 2011-’16 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Arnott Air Suspension Products – a leader in aftermarket air suspension parts and accessories – has introduced a new aftermarket air spring for the right or left rear of the 2011-’16 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A-3010 features a multi-ply Continental ContiTech bladder and replaces OEM part numbers:

68258355AA

68258355AB

68029912AE

68029912AC

68029912AD

68029911AB

A-3010 retails for $229 and comes complete with high-impact resin top and bottom mounts, new heavy-duty crimping rings and a new 6mm airline fitting. Arnott backs this new air spring with its exclusive limited lifetime warranty.