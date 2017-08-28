Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Shock For The 2006-’11 Cadillac DTS And Buick Lucerne With Sport Suspension

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced its new rear air shock AS-2950 for the 2006-’11 Cadillac DTS and Buick Lucerne with Sport Suspension (F55 MagneRide).

Arnott Air Shock AS-2950 converts the vehicle’s electronic shocks to a dependable passive air shock system and keeps the rear air leveling system completely operational. Arnott has designed this shock to plug directly to the vehicle’s computer system without any alterations.

AS-2950 replaces OE part numbers:

19302768

15211375

19302769

15211376

Arnott’s exclusive plug-in design allows for easy installation. This new aftermarket Cadillac or Buick air shock, which retails for $199, is backed by Arnott’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Arnott recommends replacing these shocks in pairs.