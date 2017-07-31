News
ago

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For The Supercharged 2006-’09 Range Rover

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Mark Your Calendar: Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Sept. 9 At Richmond Raceway

Hunter Engineering Offers Online Self-Study Program

New Brand Campaign From Tenneco Encourages Consumers To Ride 'Next 50,000 Miles On The Wings Of Monroe'

Autel Introduces Interchangeable Valve Stems For TPMS Sensors

New John Bean B1200P Combines Premium Wheel Balancing And No-Touch Diagnostics

Power Steering: To Flush Or Not To Flush?

Oil Consumption On Manual Transmission Acura Vehicles

Audi Start-Stop System Information

Dayco Earns Finalist Spot In 2017 Altair Enlighten Awards

Lisle Offers GM Caster Camber Kit

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced its new Arnott-designed front air struts for the 2006-’09 Range Rover L322, MK-III and Vogue (Supercharged Only). Arnott Parts AS-2795 (Right Front) and AS-2796 (Left Front) are new and not remanufactured.

The new aftermarket air struts for the Range Rover retail for $449 each and replace OE part numbers:

Front Right:

  • LR032563
  • RNB501520
  • RNB501400
  • RNB501340
  • RNB500540

Front Left:

  • LR032570
  • RNB501530
  • RNB501410
  • RNB501350
  • RNB500550

Arnott’s exclusive design features a new custom-made and tuned shock absorber valve, aiming to provide an excellent ride. The air struts are assembled in the U.S. with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by Vibracoustic. The strut assembly also features extra-heavy duty crimping rings, new seals, new air fitting, new check valve and a stamped steel top.

These Arnott-designed new air strut assemblies are backed by Arnott’s renowned limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.

Show Full Article