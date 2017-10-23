News
Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For The 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz CL-Class

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced Arnott’s completely new, not remanufactured, air struts for the front right and front left side of the 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221 Chassis) and CL-Class (W216 Chassis) – both with AIRMATIC and 4MATIC.

The Arnott struts – AS-2852 (right) and AS-2853 (left) – feature a new custom-made and tuned twin-tube shock absorber designed to provide a responsive yet comfortable ride. The assemblies are built with a new ContiTech air bladder, new bump stop, new connector, new airline fitting and new heavy-duty crimping rings.

AS-2852 replaces OE part numbers:

  • 2213200538
  • 2213200038
  • 2213207413
  • 2213209813
  • 2213201838
  • 2213205213

AS-2853 replaces OE part numbers:

  • 2213200438
  • 2213205313
  • 2213201738
  • 221320173880
  • 221320043880rebate. The new air struts are backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty. Arnott recommends replacing both OE front struts at the same time.

