Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For 2001-’06 Lexus LS 430 With Height-Adjustable Suspension

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced an Arnott-engineered new air suspension strut for the front right or left of the 2001-’06 Lexus LS 430 (XF30 Chassis) with a height-adjustable suspension option, including the LS Ultimate Luxury edition.

The new assembly, AS-2894, replaces the OE strut and features a new, not remanufactured, custom-tuned shock absorber valve to provide the luxury ride LS owners expect.

AS-2894 replaces OE part numbers:

4801050130

4801050120

4801050110

The Arnott strut retails for $629 and features a new heavy-duty ContiTech air bladder protected by an aluminum can along with a CNC-machined top mount made from aircraft-quality aluminum and special rubber-coated steel vibration isolator plates.

AS-2894 is backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty and is assembled in the U.S. with Arnott’s long-lasting seals, o-rings, bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings, OE-style quick connect air fitting, sensor to turn off dashboard air suspension warning lights and a dust boot to protect the shock.