Arnott Introduces New Front Air Strut For The 2010-’13 Land Rover Range Rover
Arnott Air Suspension has introduced a new, not remanufactured, aftermarket air suspension strut for the front of the 2010-‘13 Range Rover Sport (Supercharged).
Arnott’s design features a new custom-made and tuned shock absorber valved to provide an excellent ride and is assembled in the U.S. with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by ContiTech.
The strut assembly also features extra-heavy duty crimping rings, new seals, air fitting and check valve along with a black anodized aluminum top. Arnott protects the assembly with an aluminum can to keep out debris.
The Arnott-designed new front strut – AS-2761 – replaces the following OE part numbers:
- LR032648
- LR052867
- LR018190
- LR018191
- LR019993
- LR019994
- LR032647
- LR052866
This Arnott-designed new strut assembly retails for $413.86 and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.
Features include:
- Custom-designed twin-tube shock
- ContiTech multi-ply air bladder
- Black anodized aluminum top
- Heavy-duty crimping rings
- Limited lifetime warranty
