Arnott Announces New Rear Air Struts For The 2002-’08 BMW 7 Series With And Without EDC

Arnott Air Suspension Products, a provider in aftermarket air suspension parts and accessories, has introduced the new, not rebuilt, right rear and left rear air struts for the 2002-’08 BMW 7 Series (E65 and E66 chassis), with and without electronic damping control (EDC).

The four Arnott part numbers are:

AS-2978 : New right rear air strut with EDC

Replaces OE Part Numbers: 37126785536, 37106778798, 37126758580

Replaces OE Part Numbers: 37126785535, 37106778797, 37126758581, 37126767127, 37126758579

Replaces OE Part Numbers: 37126785538, 37106778800, 37106767864, 37126758574

Replaces OE Part Numbers: 37126785537, 37106778799, 37106767863, 37126758573

Arnott’s aftermarket replacement struts feature a heavy-duty Continental ContiTech air spring bladder and a shock custom-designed for the 7 Series with a larger piston to provide excellent ride quality and stability.

Arnott assembles these new struts in the USA using the highest-quality materials, including a CNC-machined top mount and bottom air spring perch made of aircraft-quality aluminum, new crimping rings, O-rings, bump stop, an aluminum can, air fitting and protective dust boot. These all new struts turn off any dashboard suspension warning lights and come pre-assembled for an OE fit.

The new air struts retail for $549 each and are backed by the company’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.